HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 58,417 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $115,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:COP opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

