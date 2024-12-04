HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $531,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 1.7 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $110.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $232,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,207.75. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $370,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,585.44. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,994 shares of company stock worth $3,427,975. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

