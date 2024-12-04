HighVista Strategies LLC Sells 52,515 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

HighVista Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,515 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GERN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Geron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Geron by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.
Geron Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of GERN opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Stock Average Calculator
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.