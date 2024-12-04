HighVista Strategies LLC Sells 52,515 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

HighVista Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,515 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GERN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Geron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Geron by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of GERN opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

