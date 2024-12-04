Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 14,703 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,109 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.