Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 504 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4,739.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $179.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.40. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $168.16 and a 1-year high of $211.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.13%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

