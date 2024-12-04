Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.