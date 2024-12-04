Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89.
About Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hitachi Kokusai Electric
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Kokusai Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Kokusai Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.