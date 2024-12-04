Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 108,643 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 58.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

