Holocene Advisors LP Takes $8.80 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Shares of BK opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

