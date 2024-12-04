Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.96 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.