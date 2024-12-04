Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $167,880.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $167,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,613,747.74. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.30. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,194,000 after buying an additional 359,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

