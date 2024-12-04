Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$86.51 and last traded at C$86.51. Approximately 22,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 21,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.50.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.