Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 44,420 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 821,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,217,000 after buying an additional 3,897,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after buying an additional 115,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after buying an additional 66,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 1,925,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.45%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

