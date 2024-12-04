Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 323,810 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,810 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,491,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 155,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 160.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,862 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,715,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 72.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.65% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.81%.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, President Dietrich Becker sold 442,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $10,841,922.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 379,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,347.20. This represents a 53.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bednar sold 300,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $7,358,173.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,129.28. This trade represents a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

