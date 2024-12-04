Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Purchases $20,194.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 4,600 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $20,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,950 shares in the company, valued at $74,410.50. This represents a 37.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Humacyte Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 2,024,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,861. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price target on Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 177.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 151,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 179,120 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 48.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 254,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

