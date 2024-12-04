HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.68.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
Shares of HUYA opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. HUYA has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $763.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.60.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
