Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) rose 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 232,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 288,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.