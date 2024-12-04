Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

