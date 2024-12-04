IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,332 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after buying an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $157.88 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

