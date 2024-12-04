IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

PFE opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

