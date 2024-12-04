IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 253.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,856 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after acquiring an additional 634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 32.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,798,000 after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $373.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.14 and a 200-day moving average of $325.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $224.61 and a one year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

