Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,067,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 892% from the previous session’s volume of 409,979 shares.The stock last traded at $73.17 and had previously closed at $73.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4304 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 77.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

