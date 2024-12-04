Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Comcast by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 7.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 107,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 168,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

