Insider Selling: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. The trade was a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $162.19 and a one year high of $282.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.13.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.