Insider Selling: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director William A. Hasler sold 90,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $173,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,929.24. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Globalstar Trading Down 0.5 %

Globalstar stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 30,437,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,518. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Globalstar by 26.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,599 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Globalstar by 1,000.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 117,864 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,186,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 196,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

