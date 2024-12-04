Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells 115 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88.

HubSpot Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of HUBS traded up $37.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $757.40. 630,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,417. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $762.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.27. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,664.59, a P/E/G ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.