Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells 6,324 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,307.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 408,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,684.37. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, James Blackie sold 3,581 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $23,742.03.

On Wednesday, November 20th, James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,242.21.

On Wednesday, November 6th, James Blackie sold 2,291 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $14,914.41.

On Tuesday, October 29th, James Blackie sold 587 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $3,815.50.

On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,234.91.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08.

ON24 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 230,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,127. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.51. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ON24 by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

