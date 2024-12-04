Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells 6,324 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,307.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 408,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,684.37. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, James Blackie sold 3,581 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $23,742.03.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,242.21.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, James Blackie sold 2,291 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $14,914.41.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, James Blackie sold 587 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $3,815.50.
- On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,234.91.
- On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08.
ON24 Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 230,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,127. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.51. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONTF
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ON24
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.