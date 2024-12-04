Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells 6,516 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $117,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,872.96. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

OSCR stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -299.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,062,000 after purchasing an additional 455,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 223,189 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,764,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $12,726,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.