Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells 4,376 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $27,043.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,732.26. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. 92,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $257.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 72.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 104,432 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 69,595 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

