Insider Selling: RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $116,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,848.76. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Saks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Saks sold 2,852 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $68,419.48.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 57,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,306. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCM Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 174.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.