Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Sells 1,758,553 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,252.98. This trade represents a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24.

SOFI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,262,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,488,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

