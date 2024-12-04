Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Sells 1,758,553 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,252.98. This trade represents a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24.
SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %
SOFI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,262,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,488,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
