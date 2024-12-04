Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,937,082.08. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 8.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.