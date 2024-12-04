Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.76 and last traded at $141.54, with a volume of 16683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.16.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 55.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Integer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

