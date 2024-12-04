Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

