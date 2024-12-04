Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.