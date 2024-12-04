Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 458.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,270 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,002 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after buying an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 768,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after buying an additional 711,497 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,984,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 291,004 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
