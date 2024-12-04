International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 1,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

International Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.63% of International Media Acquisition worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.