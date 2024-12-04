Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.88 and traded as low as $44.20. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF shares last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 4,389 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $139.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

