Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 229,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 66,035 shares.The stock last traded at $49.83 and had previously closed at $49.74.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,355,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,945,000 after purchasing an additional 234,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 323,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

