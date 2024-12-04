Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

