Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $516.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $382.66 and a twelve month high of $517.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.28.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.