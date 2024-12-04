Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $522.10 and last traded at $521.52. 8,091,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 37,501,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.87.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.40 and its 200 day moving average is $480.28.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

