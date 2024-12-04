Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $522.10 and last traded at $521.52. 8,091,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 37,501,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.87.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.40 and its 200 day moving average is $480.28.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
