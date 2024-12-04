Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.60. Approximately 90,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 33,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $306.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.