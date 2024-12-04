Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 176,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $444.43 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.83.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.