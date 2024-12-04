Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $3.65 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.9 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $276.08 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

