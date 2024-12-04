Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 1,300 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,849 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of J opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.