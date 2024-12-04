Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 17,991 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $6,690,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 51.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.