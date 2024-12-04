Investment Management Corp of Ontario Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in HP were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in HP by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.9 %

HP stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. HP’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

HP announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

