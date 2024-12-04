Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9,685.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

