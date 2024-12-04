Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.
Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
NYSE INVH opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.03.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 157.75%.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
