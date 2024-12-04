iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,267 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HEFA opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

